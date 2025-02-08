abrdn plc Raises Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,158,000 after acquiring an additional 984,879 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 362,772 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 173,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,157 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AEE opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 63.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

