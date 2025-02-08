abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,588 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 91,923 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $39.21 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,340.40. This trade represents a 41.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $770,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,383 shares of company stock worth $2,535,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

