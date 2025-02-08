abrdn plc Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

abrdn plc decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,079 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

