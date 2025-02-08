abrdn plc Reduces Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

abrdn plc lessened its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612,800 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 437.6% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 13,071.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 251,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CXW stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 16,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $363,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,292.80. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $576,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,288.40. The trade was a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,880. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

