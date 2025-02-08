abrdn plc Sells 19,909 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,909 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,774,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,978,000 after purchasing an additional 732,651 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,679,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,837,000 after purchasing an additional 399,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,476,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,713,000 after purchasing an additional 409,292 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,737,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,450,000 after purchasing an additional 158,067 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.