abrdn plc Sells 21,425 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,425 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,723,707. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,763.75. This trade represents a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $126.71 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

