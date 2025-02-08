abrdn plc Sells 2,259 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Shares of MAA opened at $158.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.51 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.79%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

