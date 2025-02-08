abrdn plc Sells 3,334 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

RSG stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.06 and a twelve month high of $222.65.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

