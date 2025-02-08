abrdn plc Sells 334,649 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334,649 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,075,000 after purchasing an additional 494,988 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,481,000 after purchasing an additional 156,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 508,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

