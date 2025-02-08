abrdn plc Sells 3,989 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 406,048 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 138.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,935.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 74,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 68,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,609 shares of company stock valued at $87,647,208 in the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RCL opened at $264.39 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.24 and its 200 day moving average is $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.59.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
