abrdn plc Sells 4,713 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $212.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.