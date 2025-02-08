abrdn plc Sells 5,318 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $1,024,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,696.70. This trade represents a 63.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,397 shares of company stock worth $6,379,459 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $200.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.72. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $129.36 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

