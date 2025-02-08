abrdn plc Sells 79,387 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,387 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 58.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 96,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $753.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.23 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

