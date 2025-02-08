abrdn plc Takes $9.26 Million Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWIN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,447,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after buying an additional 1,175,484 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $16,747,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $55.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 191,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $8,643,250.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,512.60. This represents a 45.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

