abrdn plc Trims Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 10.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 622.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,406,000 after buying an additional 428,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,418,000 after buying an additional 449,241 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,539,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,077,000 after buying an additional 46,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.29.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP opened at $375.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $417.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.34.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,066,927.65. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.27, for a total value of $203,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,508.68. This trade represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.