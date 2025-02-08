abrdn plc Trims Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $272.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.12. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $225.36 and a 52-week high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

