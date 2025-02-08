abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,141 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.10% of Avantor worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

