abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 230,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $347.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.80 and a 200 day moving average of $353.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 36.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

