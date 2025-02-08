Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

AMD stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

