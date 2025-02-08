AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.08. 5,403,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,161,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Specifically, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus upgraded shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.46%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment



AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

