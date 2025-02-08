Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $95.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.80 and a twelve month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

