Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of APT stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of -0.64. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpha Pro Tech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 37.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

