Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of APT stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of -0.64. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Pro Tech
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.