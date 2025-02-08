Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Reduced by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $6,866,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 182,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital increased its holdings in Alphabet by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 119,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 94,550 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $187.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

