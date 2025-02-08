Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $198.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $185.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.28 and its 200 day moving average is $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

