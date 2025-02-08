Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $273.00. The stock had previously closed at $238.83, but opened at $232.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com shares last traded at $230.59, with a volume of 26,820,696 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.20.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,026,212 shares of company stock worth $625,666,424. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

