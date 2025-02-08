Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,360 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 43.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 13,428,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,442 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $8,630,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,236,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,952 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $4,645,000. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.3% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,069,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Ambev Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ABEV opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.