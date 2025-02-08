Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

