AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $414.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $411.00 to $414.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $386.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.42 and its 200 day moving average is $356.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $395.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

