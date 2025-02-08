Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.7% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 424,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,017,000 after purchasing an additional 97,882 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $10,718,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 58,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,896,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.

Apple Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $227.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

