Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) Announces RAD’s Growth with Multiple ROSA Orders

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K that its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), is carving a path of growth in the State, Local, and Education (SLED) market segment. The press release, titled “AITX’s RAD Continues SLED Market Growth with Multiple ROSA Orders,” highlights the company’s success in deploying autonomous security solutions to bolster public safety and security measures.

RAD’s innovative technology, such as the RIO™ and ROSA™ devices, has found its way into various environments, including municipal spaces, educational institutions, and high-traffic public districts. The mounting demand for RAD’s solutions is evident as it secures new deployments across sectors seeking to enhance safety measures, minimize security costs, and proactively deter criminal activities.

A recent order for four ROSA units, intended to be installed in a bustling urban waterfront district within a major Midwestern city, underlines RAD’s commitment to offering advanced security solutions. These AI-driven autonomous devices are equipped to provide proactive deterrence, incident detection, and continuous surveillance in a high-traffic area heavily frequented by residents, businesses, and visitors.

The move towards investing in public safety technologies, including artificial intelligence, aligns with the current trend observed among local governments. Cities have been channeling increased budgets towards public safety initiatives, expecting to witness a continued surge in investments in security tech in the coming years.

Troy McCanna, Chief Security Officer of RAD, emphasized the significance of cities and counties embracing autonomous security technologies to fortify safety strategies cost-effectively and responsively. The deployment of ROSA units, seamlessly integrated into urban districts, ensures persistent security coverage without interruptions, showcasing RAD’s commitment to providing efficient security solutions for various settings.

The innovative ROSA device, recognized with multiple awards, offers a compact, self-contained security solution with cutting-edge AI capabilities. Its features include human, firearm, and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage, audio messaging, and live video capabilities. RAD’s success stories involving ROSA across retail centers, hospital campuses, multi-family communities, car rental locations, and construction sites underscore the device’s efficacy in enhancing security measures and reducing instances of trespassing and theft.

RAD’s approach, under AITX, signifies a shift in the security and guarding services industry towards AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business models. With an extensive pipeline of Fortune 500 companies and potential recurring revenue streams, RAD is poised to solidify its position as a go-to security solutions provider for entities seeking to bolster operational efficiency while enhancing safety protocols.

As technology continues to evolve, AITX remains at the forefront, delivering innovative AI-powered solutions through its RAD subsidiary to empower organizations across various industries. By offering cost-effective, efficient, and comprehensive security solutions, AITX is reshaping security strategies and operations for the better.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

