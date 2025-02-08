Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $191.57 Average PT from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.57.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ASND. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Shares of ASND opened at $120.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $161.00.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
