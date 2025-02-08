Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

NYSE ASPN opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $942.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $10,126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 64,154 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.