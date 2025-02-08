Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $265.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $260.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $274.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -473.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.06.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 4,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

