Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXON. TD Cowen began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.15.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,545 shares of company stock worth $30,721,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $679.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.68 and a 1-year high of $698.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $623.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.82.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

