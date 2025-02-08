B. Riley Weighs in on DHI Group’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DHX)

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for DHI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $144.07 million, a P/E ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.11. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 86.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in DHI Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 59,155 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

