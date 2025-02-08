Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.27, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

