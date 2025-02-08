Bank of America Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

