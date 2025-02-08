Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPHLF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $768.37 million for the quarter.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance
Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.
About Bank of the Philippine Islands
