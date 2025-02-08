Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPHLF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $768.37 million for the quarter.

Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

