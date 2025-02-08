Barclays Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $75.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Celanese from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75. Celanese has a 52-week low of $64.05 and a 52-week high of $172.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Celanese by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Celanese by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Celanese by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

