Barclays Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $105.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

Shares of TROW opened at $110.14 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average is $112.63.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

