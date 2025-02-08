Barclays Cuts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $75.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.08. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 237,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 38,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.