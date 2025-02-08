Barclays Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $61.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $72.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. Ball has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Ball’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Ball by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ball by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

