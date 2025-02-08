Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Secures $3 Million in Profitable Growth Financing

Get alerts:

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, recently announced the completion of a $3 million financing round for common stock at $2.85 per share. This funding initiative was largely supported by existing shareholders and is aimed at driving the company’s expansion of manufacturing capabilities to meet the increasing customer demand.

The strategic investment seeks to bolster Barfresh Food Group’s manufacturing capacities to fulfill current customer commitments effectively. It also intends to support aggressive profitable growth ventures to capitalize on opportunities within the existing sales pipeline. The timing of this investment aligns with the company’s plans to introduce its new product, Pop & Go™ 100% Juice Freeze Pops, to the education market. Positive feedback received during initial testing in select school locations has indicated the potential success of this new product line.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Chief Executive Officer of Barfresh Food Group, expressed confidence in the funding round as a validation of the company’s profitable growth strategy. This capital injection positions the company well to cater to the increasing customer demands and seize significant market opportunities ahead.

Barfresh Food Group Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, catering primarily to the education market, foodservice industry, and restaurant chains. The company delivers these products as fully prepared individual portions or in single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation, utilizing a patented system that provides portion-controlled, pre-packaged beverage ingredients.

Regarding forward-looking statements, caution is advised as future outcomes may differ from anticipated results due to risks and uncertainties beyond the company’s control. Barfresh Food Group encourages stakeholders to review the company’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding of potential risks and other factors affecting its operations.

For further information, interested parties can refer to Barfresh Food Group’s recent filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any updates on forward-looking statements will be communicated per relevant disclosure requirements.

Contact:

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

[email protected]

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

[email protected]

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Barfresh Food Group’s 8K filing here.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Recommended Stories