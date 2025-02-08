Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.