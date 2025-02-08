Beck Capital Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.5% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 865.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 803,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 720,680 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 424,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,017,000 after purchasing an additional 97,882 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 58,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $227.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.45 and a 200-day moving average of $230.97. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.