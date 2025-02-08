Benchmark Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $170.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,695,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

