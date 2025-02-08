Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $805,000. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 82,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

