Biotech Stocks To Watch Today – February 06th

Quantum Biopharma, Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and AbbVie are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are stocks of companies within the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of products and services related to biological or genetic research. These stocks are often known for their volatility and potential for significant growth, as they are highly influenced by regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and market demand for innovative biotechnological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum BioPharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders, and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Strategic Investments.

Quantum Biopharma stock traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.86. 25,470,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,994. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78. Quantum Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $70.85.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (LIPO)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

NASDAQ:LIPO traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 71,278,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,461. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. 36,540,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,155,293. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $577.51. The company had a trading volume of 466,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,518. The stock has a market cap of $220.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $493.30 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $545.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.95.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,127. The firm has a market cap of $341.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.43.

