Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BTDR. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

BTDR opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 369,363 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 182,110 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,872,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

