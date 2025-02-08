Blue Trust Inc. Buys 417 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 20.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

